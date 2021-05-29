Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 5,500 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.76. The company had a trading volume of 278,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,089 shares of company stock worth $6,969,174. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.