Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 215,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. EQT accounts for about 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

EQT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,511. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

