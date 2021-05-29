Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.56 Million Position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 138.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

