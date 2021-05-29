Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yatsen by 320.2% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,032 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $54,208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yatsen by 779.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Yatsen by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $637,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YSG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 3,252,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,994. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

