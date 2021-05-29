Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Select Medical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,431 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,267. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 525,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

