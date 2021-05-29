Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $996,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

FICO traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $506.06. 157,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.77. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

