Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.93. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,682 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

