ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

