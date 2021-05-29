PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stake Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PROS were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PROS by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 228,801 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $11,225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $8,029,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. PROS’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

