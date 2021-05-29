PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of PTC opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

