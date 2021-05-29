Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 41,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.