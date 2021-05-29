Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $7,558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.