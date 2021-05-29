Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial downgraded Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

