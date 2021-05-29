Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Raymond James currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Canfor stock opened at C$29.93 on Thursday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$9.79 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.