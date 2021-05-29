Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HollyFrontier in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

HFC opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $490,927. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

