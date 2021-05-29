Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

PBF opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PBF Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,209.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 168,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

