Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Lowered by Analyst

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02).

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of DV opened at $36.89 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

