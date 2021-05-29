Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Lowered by Analyst

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02).
Shares of DV opened at $36.89 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
