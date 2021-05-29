Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Boosted by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Desjardins upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.88.

TSE SAP opened at C$41.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

