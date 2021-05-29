Qbao Reaches Market Capitalization of $579,159.60 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $579,159.60 and approximately $7,625.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Coin Trading

