Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $1,820,535.66 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

