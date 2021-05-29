Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $223,801,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO opened at $182.72 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $173.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,575 shares of company stock worth $4,060,591 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

