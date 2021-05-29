QuarkChain Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $115.15 million and $4.79 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00874041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.03 or 0.09187863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00090423 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

