Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 578 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $361.10 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.99 and its 200 day moving average is $322.73. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.