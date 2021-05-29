Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 123,505 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,377 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $872,237.31.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.90 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $379.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

