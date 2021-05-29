Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Radian Group reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 858,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

