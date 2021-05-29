Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) VP Purchases $205,617.25 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

