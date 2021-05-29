Radix Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $74.11 million and approximately $968,541.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

