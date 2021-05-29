Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

