Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 399.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after buying an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

