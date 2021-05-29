Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

