Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,220 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

