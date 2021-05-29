Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $502.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

