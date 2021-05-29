Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $124.08 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.