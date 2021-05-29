Ralph Struzziero Sells 2,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50.

KFRC opened at $62.71 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth $200,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

