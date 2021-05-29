RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Reaches $82.03 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $82.03 million and $9.84 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00859532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.20 or 0.08801087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087859 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,927,398 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

