RED 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,949.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $34,949.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00473548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000114 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

