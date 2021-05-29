Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Buys 7,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 883,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,660.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

