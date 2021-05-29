Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Buys 7,000 Shares

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 883,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,660.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
Red Cat Company Profile
