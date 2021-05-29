Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. 22,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,790. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

