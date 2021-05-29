Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the April 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Reelcause stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 123,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Reelcause has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Reelcause, Inc, a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshopÂ-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos.

