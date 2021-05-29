Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,126 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

