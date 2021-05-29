REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 273,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.