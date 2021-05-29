Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 489,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

