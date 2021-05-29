Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 872,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,615. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

