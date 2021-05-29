Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaccitech plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaccitech in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VACC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875 over the last 90 days.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.