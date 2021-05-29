Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AESE opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

