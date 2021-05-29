Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 168.9% in May

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the April 29th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

