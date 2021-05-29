Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

