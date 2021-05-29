Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

