Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,852. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.