Reston Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000.

FNDA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 184,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,580. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

